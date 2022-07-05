Previous
Abstract - 5 by rensala
185 / 365

Abstract - 5

5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - a lovely ripe apple , perhaps !! fav
July 5th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Makes me think of orchids , nice bright colors
July 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous abstract with wonderful colours and movement.
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, this is really cool!
July 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely bold colours what a great abstract
July 5th, 2022  
