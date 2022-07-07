Previous
Next
Reflections - 7 by rensala
187 / 365

Reflections - 7

This was a beautiful piece of equipment at the winery we visited in Puglia
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise