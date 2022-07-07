Sign up
Reflections - 7
This was a beautiful piece of equipment at the winery we visited in Puglia
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
reflection
,
spiral
,
make-30-2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
July 7th, 2022
