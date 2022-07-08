Previous
Lit by a Window - 8 by rensala
188 / 365

Lit by a Window - 8

8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
51% complete

Photo Details

Inga Johansson ace
I like the grain and the curtain looks almost organic.
July 8th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Lovelly shot. I like the idea.
July 8th, 2022  
Brian ace
Very creative!
July 8th, 2022  
