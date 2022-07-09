Sign up
189 / 365
Older than Me - 9
The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament (started 1877 so much older😉) and my hubby too - just a few years older. We had a fabulous day of tennis on centre court, afternoon tea with strawberries, and even watched a Brit win in the Mixed Doubles final
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
3
0
Tags
portrait
,
make-30-2022
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot, it must have been a great day!
July 9th, 2022
*lynn
ace
Such a great smile! Sounds like a lovely day, especially the tea with strawberries!
July 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Nice portrait and good one for the theme.
July 9th, 2022
