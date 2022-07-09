Previous
Next
Older than Me - 9 by rensala
189 / 365

Older than Me - 9

The Wimbledon Tennis Tournament (started 1877 so much older😉) and my hubby too - just a few years older. We had a fabulous day of tennis on centre court, afternoon tea with strawberries, and even watched a Brit win in the Mixed Doubles final
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous shot, it must have been a great day!
July 9th, 2022  
*lynn ace
Such a great smile! Sounds like a lovely day, especially the tea with strawberries!
July 9th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Nice portrait and good one for the theme.
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise