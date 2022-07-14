Sign up
Behind the Scenes - 14
…. at La Scala, Milan. It was fascinating watching the set up of scenery and testing of lighting etc. Almost as good as the show!
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
scenery
,
opera
,
make-30-2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, great shot of the action - it looks like a massive tv screen!
July 14th, 2022
