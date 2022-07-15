Previous
Patterns - 15 by rensala
Patterns - 15

Dolce & Gabana blue patterns - shot recently in Milan. Photographer lurking in the reflection!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Wylie ace
How amazing and hello photographer!
July 15th, 2022  
