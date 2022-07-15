Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
195 / 365
Patterns - 15
Dolce & Gabana blue patterns - shot recently in Milan. Photographer lurking in the reflection!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
413
photos
121
followers
243
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Latest from all albums
190
158
191
192
159
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th June 2022 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
pattern
,
make30-2022
Wylie
ace
How amazing and hello photographer!
July 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close