202 / 365
Depth - 23
Tough prompt today so going back into my archives for this one - shot taken in Barbados.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
fish
depth
make-30-2022
Kathy A
ace
Very clever shot for the prompt. The water is a lovely colour
July 23rd, 2022
