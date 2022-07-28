Previous
Water - 28 by rensala
207 / 365

Water - 28

.. lots of it, on the Atlantic Ocean, a few years back when we were still cruising.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
July 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love this, beautiful patterns and blues! We spent most of our holidays sailing, I loved watching the water movement and found it fascinating.
July 28th, 2022  
haskar ace
A wonderful sense of freedom.
July 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wonderful colours. I love watching the ocean from a cruise ship.
July 28th, 2022  
Christina
Beautiful shot of the whitewash - such a vivid blue
July 28th, 2022  
