207 / 365
Water - 28
.. lots of it, on the Atlantic Ocean, a few years back when we were still cruising.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
water
,
ocean
,
waves
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
July 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love this, beautiful patterns and blues! We spent most of our holidays sailing, I loved watching the water movement and found it fascinating.
July 28th, 2022
haskar
ace
A wonderful sense of freedom.
July 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Wonderful colours. I love watching the ocean from a cruise ship.
July 28th, 2022
Christina
Beautiful shot of the whitewash - such a vivid blue
July 28th, 2022
