Photo 790
Art
This is a painting by Stephen Derbyshire, a friend of ours. I love looking through his window to the beautiful view and the flowers are always in season
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
art
painting
april24words
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful painting. Your friend is very talented.
April 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful artwork
April 20th, 2024
