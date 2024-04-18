Sign up
Previous
Photo 788
Afternoon
Afternoon shopping spree in my favourite store
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2171
photos
172
followers
195
following
215% complete
View this month »
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
Latest from all albums
767
785
786
768
787
769
788
770
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th April 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
afternoon
,
april24words
Diana
ace
Oh how fabulous, such a great shot of this wonderful variety of delights!
April 19th, 2024
