Girl in Golders Hill Park 1991 - abstract 16 by rensala
227 / 365

Girl in Golders Hill Park 1991 - abstract 16


16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Beryl Lloyd
Flamboyant ! such hot colours
August 16th, 2022  
Diana
Terrific abstract and colours.
August 16th, 2022  
