angel - abstract 17 by rensala
angel - abstract 17

This angel statue was one of a pair guarding the entrance to Capo Santa Maria do Leuca in Puglia.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
