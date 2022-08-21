Sign up
232 / 365
girls will be girls - abstract 21
I fell I love with this sculpture in a gallery in Sedona a few years back. Sadly I didn’t record the artist, and the title is mine
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
abstract
sculpture
abstractaug2022
