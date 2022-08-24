Sign up
235 / 365
exquisite pain - abstract 24
Today’s abstract is inspired by the awesome gold statue by Damien Hirst which is on loan in St Bartholomew The Great church in the City of London
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
gold
,
abstract
,
statue
,
abstractaug2022
