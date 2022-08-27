Previous
Woman’s Head with Chignon - abstract 27 by rensala
238 / 365

Woman’s Head with Chignon - abstract 27

I’m currently in Zurich visiting my son and the Kunsthaus Museum of Art is helping me get to the end of the month with new material. I fell in love with Modigliani’s ‘woman’s head with chignon’ - I never knew he sculpted.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
I like that you can just discern the object especially the bow.
August 27th, 2022  
