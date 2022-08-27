Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
238 / 365
Woman’s Head with Chignon - abstract 27
I’m currently in Zurich visiting my son and the Kunsthaus Museum of Art is helping me get to the end of the month with new material. I fell in love with Modigliani’s ‘woman’s head with chignon’ - I never knew he sculpted.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
517
photos
124
followers
247
following
65% complete
View this month »
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Latest from all albums
90
186
236
187
237
91
188
238
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
head
,
abstract
,
sculpture
,
abstractaug2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I like that you can just discern the object especially the bow.
August 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close