Stadelhofen

The train ride was just 15 minutes to Stadelhofen, one of the main stations. What struck me immediately were the beautiful buildings in the square, the buzz of trams, the stash of bikes and scooters. It felt a bit ‘olde worlde’. A&M live a 10 minute tram ride from here or a 25 minute walk, altho the last bit is uphill and not that pleasant for the likes of me. My train ticket was good for the tram too which was a bonus.