267 / 365
Bubbles on Lake Zurich
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
27th August 2022 4:19pm
Tags
bubbles
,
lake
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! love the bubbles and beautifully edited ! fav
September 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
These are impressive bubbles.
September 25th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Great shot. Is that bubble in the form of a car? How could he do that?
September 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Love the colours in the bubbles
September 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 25th, 2022
