287 / 365
Marika
I visit my friend Marika most weeks, and have been taking her photo on each visit. Each time she tells me not to and then gives me the biggest smile 😊
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
smile
,
portrait
,
friend
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo of your beautiful friend
October 15th, 2022
Diana
ace
She looks fabulous, what a lovely personality she seens to have.
October 15th, 2022
Brian
ace
So much in this portrait. Beautiful.
October 15th, 2022
