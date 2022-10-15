Previous
Marika by rensala
287 / 365

Marika

I visit my friend Marika most weeks, and have been taking her photo on each visit. Each time she tells me not to and then gives me the biggest smile 😊
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

Dawn ace
A lovely photo of your beautiful friend
October 15th, 2022  
Diana ace
She looks fabulous, what a lovely personality she seens to have.
October 15th, 2022  
Brian ace
So much in this portrait. Beautiful.
October 15th, 2022  
