Snowberries by rensala
Snowberries

For those of you on the snowberry trail, here is my plant. It self seeded a couple of years ago, winding itself around one of my very old lavender plants. My plant app says it’s an 85% match, if anyone knows any different, do let me know.
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

