View from above

I have photos of our garden in all seasons - it’s surprisingly green for this time of the year. I’m enjoying turning them into paintings and will perhaps at some point try to a 52 week project to show the ongoing changes. It’s a thought. I’m still taking it very easy so not much photography done this week - fingers crossed we leave tomorrow. Hubby developed an abscess in one of his molars so now on antibiotics. We are a right pair.