Ship of Shoes

This was a stunning exhibit at the MOCAK Museum of Contemporary Art, where there was an exhibition of Political Art.

The original version by artist SISLEJ XHAFA of this work consisted of hundreds of pairs of shoes that the artist had collected on the beaches of Lampedusa, a small island in the Mediterranean Sea and the first stop in Europe for many immigrants and refugees from North Africa and Asia. The worn shoes symbolise the journey made by those who had worn the shoes. Footwear for this installation was collected from residents of Krakow in order to encourage the local community to reflect on the problem of migration.