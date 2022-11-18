Sign up
Previous
Next
321 / 365
Good morning world
Looks like it’s going to be a lovely day. Too bad the housework has been piling up! And then there are all those leaves to take.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th November 2022 7:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
trees
,
rose
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely view through the branches.
November 18th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Very peaceful.
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a lovely start to the day, beautiful tones and silhouettes.
November 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely silhouette of the trees
November 18th, 2022
