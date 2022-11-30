Previous
Best Brunch Ever by rensala
333 / 365

Best Brunch Ever

Lunched with a friend today in a small cafe in Highgate. I was bowled over by the presentation and quality of the food. And the chocolate brownie we treated ourselves to as well.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Oh wow that looks fabulous! Was that for 2 😉
November 30th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana maybe it was, but I didn’t share 🤣
November 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply delicious looking and presented! fav
November 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Yum that looks tasty.
November 30th, 2022  
judith deacon
Wow, that looks scrummy!!
November 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Delicious
November 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It does look a lot - presentation is a big deal! All that beautiful avocado and what looks like a pattie!
November 30th, 2022  
4rky ace
Mmmmmm! Looks delicious
November 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks amazing!
November 30th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
That does look really uymmy....excellent presentation.
November 30th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Looks appetising
November 30th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@maggiemae - actually not a Pattie, it was a really lovely black grainy bread spread with hummus. Unexpected with the other ingredients but very nice
November 30th, 2022  
