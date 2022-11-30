Sign up
333 / 365
Best Brunch Ever
Lunched with a friend today in a small cafe in Highgate. I was bowled over by the presentation and quality of the food. And the chocolate brownie we treated ourselves to as well.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
food
,
brunch
Diana
ace
Oh wow that looks fabulous! Was that for 2 😉
November 30th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
maybe it was, but I didn’t share 🤣
November 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply delicious looking and presented! fav
November 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum that looks tasty.
November 30th, 2022
judith deacon
Wow, that looks scrummy!!
November 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Delicious
November 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It does look a lot - presentation is a big deal! All that beautiful avocado and what looks like a pattie!
November 30th, 2022
4rky
ace
Mmmmmm! Looks delicious
November 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That looks amazing!
November 30th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
That does look really uymmy....excellent presentation.
November 30th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Looks appetising
November 30th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@maggiemae
- actually not a Pattie, it was a really lovely black grainy bread spread with hummus. Unexpected with the other ingredients but very nice
November 30th, 2022
