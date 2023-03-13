Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
The Shard
This capture doesn’t really do justice to its height, a 72-storey tower block and the tallest in the UK and 7th in Europe.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1077
photos
158
followers
220
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Latest from all albums
385
251
386
252
436
437
253
387
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th March 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
March 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
That sure is an amazing building, so much to see here.
March 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close