Blackfriars Station Abstract by rensala
Photo 436

Blackfriars Station Abstract

12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Mags ace
You're rocking these architectural shots!
March 12th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
March 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thanks - I got lucky with some of these
March 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@jeremyccc - thank you
March 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflected lights and abstract.
March 12th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
very captivating
March 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Nicely processed - a great result!

Ian
March 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
March 12th, 2023  
