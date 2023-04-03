Previous
Wedding Flowers Still by rensala
Wedding Flowers Still

With a little ‘help’ from the Brushstrokes App
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great edit - very painterly!
April 3rd, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful,a lovely painterly effect
April 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours in the bouquet.
April 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
The flowers look fabulous with the painterly effect.
April 3rd, 2023  
