Photo 458
Wedding Flowers Still
With a little ‘help’ from the Brushstrokes App
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1140
photos
160
followers
223
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th March 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great edit - very painterly!
April 3rd, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful,a lovely painterly effect
April 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours in the bouquet.
April 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
The flowers look fabulous with the painterly effect.
April 3rd, 2023
