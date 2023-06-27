Previous
Jelly (27) by rensala
Jelly (27)

This wasn’t the first thing that sprung to mind when I thought of jelly but I didn’t feel like making one and a search in my 50k archive came up with nothing .. except a jellyfish! Shot this guy in Barbados a few years back, it frightened the hell out of me and I didn’t go for a real swim in the sea after that.
Renee Salamon

Karen
For sure! I would be wary too! That looks like
it could be a Portuguese Man of War?
June 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
@cocokinetic - maybe, but it’s a jellyfish, no?
June 27th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
You were smart to stay away from it. They are related to jellyfish. Good capture.
June 27th, 2023  
Karen
@rensala
I think so, these scientific blokes have all
kind of classes and genus and who knows what for various creatures, so Ive got to thinking if it looks like a jellyfish, for lay people like you and me, it is a jelly fish. I was just trying to somehow nail the level of toxicity your jellyfish might possess, and if it is that man of war one, you were wise to stay out the water. Heck, any jellyfish will keep me out the water, man of war or not - I’m dead scared of them, they get stuck in your bathing costume, and they sting the hell out of you, and you end up frantically stripping naked on the beach yelling like a banshee, anything to get that painful stringy thing out your bikini or costume - and no thank you, I don’t need that kind of experience while I’m bobbing around happily in the sea 😂
June 27th, 2023  
