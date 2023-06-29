Previous
WIND(12) by rensala
I found this word prompt really difficult. If anyone has advice on how to portray WIND I’d be delighted. This shot was a windy autumn day in Slovakia last autumn. It sort of comes across.
29th June 2023

Karen ace
Fire up a fan on full blast to create wind and put something in front that shows it’s flapping or blowing? Hair or washing or paper … or something? Just a wild random thought.
June 29th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful.
June 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cocokinetic Oohh what a great idea, thank you
June 29th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
Or those wind vane things you see on top of places such as church steeples maybe?
June 29th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
A nice autumnal shot. Living by the sea, I often witness the top of a wave being blown back by the wind. You are not so close to the open sea I think!
June 29th, 2023  
Karen ace
@rensala
Or get someone to do that classic Marilyn Monroe pose - but instead of the vent she’s standing on that’s lifting her skirt up, put a fan there instead … lol
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
We have such strong wind that it is almost not possible to hold a camera! I think you did well, it looks windy :-)
June 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Grey sky and fall leaves make a great pic!
June 29th, 2023  
