Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 545
WIND(12)
I found this word prompt really difficult. If anyone has advice on how to portray WIND I’d be delighted. This shot was a windy autumn day in Slovakia last autumn. It sort of comes across.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1400
photos
164
followers
226
following
149% complete
View this month »
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
545
Latest from all albums
493
543
359
360
544
494
495
545
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
wind
,
june23words
Karen
ace
Fire up a fan on full blast to create wind and put something in front that shows it’s flapping or blowing? Hair or washing or paper … or something? Just a wild random thought.
June 29th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is beautiful.
June 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cocokinetic
Oohh what a great idea, thank you
June 29th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
Or those wind vane things you see on top of places such as church steeples maybe?
June 29th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A nice autumnal shot. Living by the sea, I often witness the top of a wave being blown back by the wind. You are not so close to the open sea I think!
June 29th, 2023
Karen
ace
@rensala
Or get someone to do that classic Marilyn Monroe pose - but instead of the vent she’s standing on that’s lifting her skirt up, put a fan there instead … lol
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
We have such strong wind that it is almost not possible to hold a camera! I think you did well, it looks windy :-)
June 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Grey sky and fall leaves make a great pic!
June 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Or those wind vane things you see on top of places such as church steeples maybe?
Or get someone to do that classic Marilyn Monroe pose - but instead of the vent she’s standing on that’s lifting her skirt up, put a fan there instead … lol