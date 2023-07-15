Sign up
Previous
Photo 561
By the lake
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
6
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
b&w
,
lake
Mags
ace
Lovely in black and white!
July 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely BW
July 15th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A peaceful setting. I like the draping branches. The textures throughout are enhanced with the b&w
July 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
So restful very nice in black and white
July 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely serene view.
July 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful scene and great in b/w.
July 15th, 2023
