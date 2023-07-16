Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
Mississauga Skyline
On the right the Absolute World Condominium, known locally as the Marilyn Munroe Towers
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th July 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
skyline
Dawn
ace
A interesting skyline
July 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Some unique architecture!
July 17th, 2023
