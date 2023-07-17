Previous
Same Lake, Different View by rensala
Same Lake, Different View

This is Lake Ontario in Clarkson, Mississagua. I’d forgotten how vast this lake is and apparently the smallest of the five Great Lakes.
Mags ace
Love the trees and view in black and white.
July 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view with the trees.
July 17th, 2023  
william wooderson
An area I would love to visit! Fav
July 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
cool mono Renee
July 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely mono
July 17th, 2023  
