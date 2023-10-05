Previous
Expensive (5) by rensala
Last year, the Saatchi Gallery had a Tiffany exhibition (but no breakfasts served!). Todays word of the day made me look again at all the photos I took, and I can honestly say there wasn’t anything exhibited there that wasn’t ‘expensive’
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

John Falconer ace
Expensive would be right. Great shot.
October 5th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Fabulous image...I love the jewellery
October 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
October 5th, 2023  
