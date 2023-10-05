Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
Expensive (5)
Last year, the Saatchi Gallery had a Tiffany exhibition (but no breakfasts served!). Todays word of the day made me look again at all the photos I took, and I can honestly say there wasn’t anything exhibited there that wasn’t ‘expensive’
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1659
photos
162
followers
196
following
172% complete
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
629
446
579
447
630
580
631
581
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th August 2022 3:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tiffany
,
expensive
,
jewellery
,
oct23words
John Falconer
ace
Expensive would be right. Great shot.
October 5th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Fabulous image...I love the jewellery
October 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 5th, 2023
