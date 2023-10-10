Previous
Sorry, no entry! by rensala
Sorry, no entry!

Sammy Squirrel guarding his domaine at the park today
10th October 2023

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Photo Details

Dorothy
Such a cute fella! Wonderful photo, I love seeing his individual “fingers” so close.
October 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh my gosh. Love it. Too cute.
October 10th, 2023  
Sue Cooper
That's fabulous, a perfectly timed photo. Fav.
October 10th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn
Wow perfect capture. I expect to see you getting wildlife photographer of the year for that. 😊
October 10th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Great shot, really looks as though he means buisness!
October 10th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
hahaa...very well done......who needs security guards.
October 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha ha ! a well timed shot ! fav
October 10th, 2023  
Cordiander
😅 He's the boss!
October 10th, 2023  
Tim L
Sammy Squirrel is not a Happy Bunny!
October 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect timing
October 10th, 2023  
