‘Look but don’t touch’, said Alice by rensala
Photo 641

‘Look but don’t touch’, said Alice

From our walk this afternoon
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Not the prettiest fungi.
October 15th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture
October 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Season of mist ,mellow fruitfulness and 'shrooms!! Wonderful find , not the prettiest but lovely colour tones and textures !
October 15th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
I'm planning to go mushroom foraging this week and hope to find some
October 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice textures!
October 15th, 2023  
