Lilies-of-the-Nile by rensala
Lilies-of-the-Nile

I rather liked these flower boxes, the blue ones I think are Agapanthus Africanus, and as I was born in Egypt, it was nice to find out they are probably from that part of the world
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beverley ace
I love this angle you’ve chosen, there’s also a wonderful feeling of home’
Great colours- interesting read too - 🤩 love it
October 14th, 2023  
Monica
Fabulous angle
October 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely shot!
October 14th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great pov
October 14th, 2023  
