Photo 659
Whoops, you saw me sneak that chocolate
This is Maya who came to visit today with good friends of ours.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
10
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
5th November 2023 4:52pm
b&w
portrait
Bill Davidson
Caught! Hope it was tasty! Nice portrait.
November 5th, 2023
