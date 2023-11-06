Sign up
Photo 660
Weather - Autumn Sunshine
Beautiful day here in London today with blue blue skies. Such a joy.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
leaves
autumn
owo-6
summerfield
ace
fabulous lighting, renee. the colours are gorgeous. aces!
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous sunny light
November 6th, 2023
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.