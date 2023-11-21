Sign up
Previous
Photo 668
Autumn Leaves. No Art
Yesterday, in Hyde Park
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1777
photos
161
followers
195
following
183% complete
View this month »
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
Latest from all albums
621
667
484
485
622
668
486
623
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th November 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
park
,
autumn
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a lovely autumnal shot!
November 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a lovely carpet
November 21st, 2023
