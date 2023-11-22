Sign up
Photo 669
Amazon
Work by Sculptor, Christine Kowal Post - at the Saatchi Gallery exhibition’If not now, when’ of women sculptors
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
3
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
sculpture
Bill Davidson
Beautifully composed.
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful DOF and beautiful art!
November 22nd, 2023
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see! Love this gallery
November 22nd, 2023
