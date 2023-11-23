Previous
‘Bad Mother’ by rensala
Photo 670

‘Bad Mother’

by sculptor Freddie Robins at the Saatchi Gallery exhibition ‘If not now, when’. Her works are predominantly knitted I think. She wrote: “I am constantly frustrated by the small demands of everyday life that when added up take up so much of my time... I go into my studio everyday even if it is just to look at what I am working on and to try to keep my head in the right space. I wish that I could care less, be a lighter, more free-spirited person. I wish that I could ignore the things that needed doing and concentrate on the things that I wanted to do.”
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise