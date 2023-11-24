Brent Cross

Previous
Starting to panic a little that Christmas is around the corner and I’m absolutely not ready for the house full of family who will arrive in exactly 3 weeks.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
George ace
Yes, it’s far too close!
November 24th, 2023  
KV ace
Gosh… you are right about it being right around the corner. Nice decorations in your shot.
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful decorations
November 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty shot. Christmas is coming up very fast.
November 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 25th, 2023  
