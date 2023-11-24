Sign up
Previous
Photo 671
Brent Cross
Starting to panic a little that Christmas is around the corner and I’m absolutely not ready for the house full of family who will arrive in exactly 3 weeks.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
6
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th November 2023 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
centre
George
ace
Yes, it’s far too close!
November 24th, 2023
KV
ace
Gosh… you are right about it being right around the corner. Nice decorations in your shot.
November 24th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
November 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful decorations
November 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty shot. Christmas is coming up very fast.
November 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 25th, 2023
