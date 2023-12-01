Previous
Overhang by rensala
Photo 678

Overhang

We had blue skies and snow today - crazy cold weather but beautiful
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
185% complete

Corinne C ace
Lovely contrast. We had a similar weather pattern :-)
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
December 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture.
December 1st, 2023  
