Photo 679
Strictly Saturday
We’ve not been out today. Our house guest is under the weather and the weather is under the weather too! So it’s supper in front of the TV tonight.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1811
photos
161
followers
195
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2023 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
