Rickmansworth Aquadrome by rensala
Photo 688

Rickmansworth Aquadrome

Glorious autumn weather today, lunched with friends and walked for a few hours around this wonderful nature reserve.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C
Beautiful, serene scene
December 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
It looks a lovely day.
December 11th, 2023  
Judith Johnson
A beautiful day for it. Super sky and reflections
December 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful winter's day with the blue sky and and clear reflections ! fav
December 11th, 2023  
