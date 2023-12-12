Sign up
Photo 689
And then it was gone …
… this beautiful tree that has literally been our bedroom ‘curtain’ has been cut down😔 it’s located in our neighbour’s garden. The right side of the tree was lopped off this summer, and in the last few days, the rest disappeared. I’m very sad.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1843
photos
163
followers
195
following
188% complete
Tags
tree
,
collage
Beverley
ace
I’d be very sad too… ahhh
December 12th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Oh that is sad. I felt similar when they took down the tree opposite my window when I work from home, but it was exacerbating subsidence issues for them, so they had no choice.
December 12th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@boxplayer
I’m sure it was the same for our neighbours, the tree was massive.
December 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Always a shame to remove trees but sometimes they get unruly or dangerous. I am sure that the wild life will miss it.
December 12th, 2023
