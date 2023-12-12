Previous
And then it was gone … by rensala
And then it was gone …

… this beautiful tree that has literally been our bedroom ‘curtain’ has been cut down😔 it’s located in our neighbour’s garden. The right side of the tree was lopped off this summer, and in the last few days, the rest disappeared. I’m very sad.
Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
I’d be very sad too… ahhh
December 12th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Oh that is sad. I felt similar when they took down the tree opposite my window when I work from home, but it was exacerbating subsidence issues for them, so they had no choice.
December 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@boxplayer I’m sure it was the same for our neighbours, the tree was massive.
December 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Always a shame to remove trees but sometimes they get unruly or dangerous. I am sure that the wild life will miss it.
December 12th, 2023  
