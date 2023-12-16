I wanna hold your hand

The twins have arrived 😊 but it’s been a fraught week as my house guest started running fever a few days ago and Aaron & Michelle didn’t want to risk staying with us after all they’ve been through. So after a quick lunch, hug and cuddle at a friend’s house they’ve gone to Cambridge to stay with Michelle’s sister. My cousin is already better, antibiotics have kicked in, and she leaves us on Monday after two months here, so the youngsters will be back then. Best laid plans eh!Apologies for the lack of commenting this week, it’s been hard keeping up.Beatles, 1964