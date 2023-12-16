Previous
I wanna hold your hand by rensala
Photo 693

I wanna hold your hand

The twins have arrived 😊 but it’s been a fraught week as my house guest started running fever a few days ago and Aaron & Michelle didn’t want to risk staying with us after all they’ve been through. So after a quick lunch, hug and cuddle at a friend’s house they’ve gone to Cambridge to stay with Michelle’s sister. My cousin is already better, antibiotics have kicked in, and she leaves us on Monday after two months here, so the youngsters will be back then. Best laid plans eh!

Apologies for the lack of commenting this week, it’s been hard keeping up.

Beatles, 1964
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jenWdylTtzs

16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Best safe than sorry - adorable capture
December 16th, 2023  
