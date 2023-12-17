Previous
Nothing like family by rensala
Nothing like family

They have arrived, life is already wonderfully chaotic 😊
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Pat Knowles ace
How exciting & to have young ones in the house too!!
December 18th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
🥰❤️🥰
December 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how lovely to have kitties in the home
December 18th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Sweet photos
December 18th, 2023  
