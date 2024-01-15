Previous
Dream Catcher by rensala
Dream Catcher

This hangs from the ceiling at the bottom of our bed. It seems to catch hubby’s dreams but not so great on mine. This morning it caught my eye as the blue stone was gleaming as the sun caught it.
Beverley ace
Very lovely
January 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting with the blue stone. Maybe it get full up with your husbands dreams so there is no room for yours.
January 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 😂
January 15th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I rarely remember dreams Renee
January 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice! I had way too many weird dreams last night.
January 15th, 2024  
