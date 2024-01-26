Previous
Towpath by rensala
Towpath

I’ve photographed this bridge hundreds of times and I still don’t get bored
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beverley ace
Wonderful!! I wonder where you are?
In my past I spent a lot of time walking back & forth along the thames
Love every minute.
January 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
January 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@beverley365 I’m in north west london, this is the Dollis Valley Greenealk which is about 10 miles long - I’m somewhere in the middle
January 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and contrasts.
January 26th, 2024  
