Photo 760
Marcia & Arte
My best mate and her amazing Great Dane. Who as far as I’m concerned, could be a racehorse!
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2058
photos
174
followers
197
following
208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th February 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
g
,
depicting
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the two, those dogs sure are huge!
February 28th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely portrait of the both of them.
February 28th, 2024
